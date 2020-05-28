Petrie, JoEllen
JoEllen Petrie, 93, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, New Albany, Ohio. She was born June 6, 1926 in Columbus to William H. and Lottie (Ott) Petrie. JoEllen was a proud 1956 graduate of Central Evening School. She became a follower of Jesus as a child and was a life-long member of the Linden and Cooke Road Churches of the Nazarene. She worked many years for Woolworth Company and after retiring, she continued working at a senior meal center until she began spending winter months in Fla. Her little mobile home at the Florida Holiness Campground was a dream come true where she attended Bible studies and church services with her family. JoEllen spent many hours crocheting gifts for the new babies in the family and embroidering table cloths and pillow cases for other family members. She succeeded in making 50th anniversary bedspreads for each of her siblings in her later years. She was known in the family for her pies and chocolate chip cookies which she brought to every family occasion. Her favorite pastimes were coin collecting and playing hymns on the piano. When her family would visit, they would always request that she play something for them before they left. Her favorite hymn was "There's No Disappointment in Heaven". She is now experiencing that reality. JoEllen is survived by her sisters, Ann Dill and Sarah (Ken) Swan and her brothers John (Zan), Jerry (Marilyn) and Philip (June); and her favorite brother Tom's widow, Inez. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers and spouses Paul (Margaret), Bill (Thelma), Jacque (Dorothy), Dave (Betty) Thomas and Joe (Libby) and her brother-in-law Dean Dill. A family graveside service will be held at the Berkshire Cemetery in Sunbury, Ohio. The family will wear masks and observe social distancing. A celebration of JoEllen's life is planned for a later date. To share a memory of send the family expressions of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to have been chosen to serve the family of JoEllen Petrie.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.