Roush, Joellen
1924 - 2020
Joellen Hall Roush passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved husband, daughter, son-in-law, and caregivers on April 15, 2020, after a long illness. She was 95. Known as Jo, she was born to Rex Emerson Hall and Rosella Graham Hall on May 7, 1924. She was one of the Greatest Generation, a teenager when World War II broke out. She graduated from North High School in 1942, attended The Ohio State University for a year; then the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, the most prestigious arts academy at that time, now known as the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. An honor student, her poster was selected in a national contest supporting the war effort. Afterwards, in Columbus, she worked in three stores, as fashion artist and advertising manager. Her final position was with the Columbus Dispatch Printing Co., as a fashion artist in their art department, in the days when ads for men's and women's fashions were drawn by artists. Jo and her beloved husband, DeLloyd L. (De) Roush, were married September 6, 1947. They were married at North Broadway United Methodist Church, by his father, the Rev. Dr. Lester L. Roush. De and Jo raised three children and were together over 72 years. Jo was a dedicated Christian, working in many church groups and civic organizations. She lived her faith, cherishing wonderful friendships and fully appreciating her marriage, family, and life. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Graham Hall. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, DeLloyd L. Roush, her loving daughter, Jayn Roush Mayton (Craig), her son, Douglas Coleman-Roush, of Lynchburg, VA, and son Thomas L. Roush (Cheryl) of Boise, Idaho. Jo is also survived by her sister-in-law Miriam Trumbull of Columbus, and by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank OhioHealth Hospice, and the wonderful caregivers: Sheri, Lee, Kim, Teri, Rebecca, Gloria, and Peggy, as well as Lori from Home Care Assistance for the loving and dedicated care they gave to our Mom over the years. Out of caution and respect for family and friends, a private interment is planned. A Celebration of Life for all will take place at a later date at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her name could be made to Mott's Military Museum, or a . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or condolences and to view updated information once available.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020