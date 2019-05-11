|
|
Siegrist, Joellen
Joellen Siegrist, age 92, died peacefully Friday May 10, 2019. Born in Columbus July 19, 1926 daughter of the late Albert and Josephine Seidensticker. Also preceded in death by her husband Joseph Siegrist, daughter Jessica Hodges, and brother Louis Seidensticker. Graduate of St. Mary's of the Springs College. Retired teacher of 23 years at St. Agatha Catholic School. Member of St. Agatha Parish for 60 years. Survived by her children Gretchen (Mac) McNeil, Mary Landis, Stephanie (Steve) Gage, Elizabeth, Albert and Raymond Siegrist; grandchildren Molly, Sean (Rachel), Bridget McNeil, Bethanie (Shaun) Lamb, Brian (Ashley) Landis, Jennifer (Matt) Gutzwiller, Colin Gage, and great grandchildren Sophia and Joseph McNeil, Addison, Kylie, and Brady Lamb and Parker and Jack Landis, also many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. (between Henderson and Bethel Rds.), Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at St Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Rd., with Father Daniel Ochs, Celebrant. Private burial later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joellen's memory to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019