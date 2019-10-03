|
|
DeAscentis, Joey
Joey C. DeAscentis, age 61, of Powell, born May 11, 1958, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at home. He is preceded in death by father Carlo DeAscentis and mother and stepfather Mary Jo and Owen Otillio. Joey is survived by son, Joey (Kristin) DeAscentis; grandchildren, Mason and Skylar DeAscentis; sister, Julie DeAscentis Timmons; nephew, Michael Timmons; aunt, Julia Margello Ramsey; stepbrother, Owen Ray (Diane) Otillio, Jr.; nephews, Allen and Shawn Otillio; many cousins and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 pm Wednesday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Stefanie Spielman Fund, 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019