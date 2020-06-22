Johanna Abernathy

Abernathy, Johanna

Johanna "Joby" Abernathy, age 74, was born on May 17, 1946 and passed away on June 16, 2020. Joby grew up on the grounds of the Ohio School for the Deaf and was the daughter of the Edward R. Abernathy the superintendent for over 35 years. Joby attended University School on OSU's campus from K-12 and went on to earn her BA in Education from OSU. Continuing her long and proud relationship with OSU, Joby established her career as a coordinator for master's students in the Psychology and History department. Joby's true joy came from the love she had for her cats. Joby is preceded in death by parents Dr. Edward R. and Martha S. Abernathy, sister Holly A. Abernathy and brother Thomas J. Abernathy. Survived by sister, Jean A. Girdler of Greenwich, CT; and nieces and nephews, Amy, Faith, Renny, Stacy, Lynne, Melinda and Megan.



