Keiser, Johanna R.
1933 - 2020
Johanna Ruth Keiser, 86, of Plain City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 14, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1933 in Wellston, Ohio to the late Charles and Lauretta (Melvin) Jones. Johanna graduated in 1951 from Wellston High School and in 1955 from The Ohio State University. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Dublin Community Church, Plain City Presbyterian Church, and Plain City Book Club. Johanna belonged to Friends of Plain City Library and served on the Board. She was also a member of the Union County Master Gardeners, Union County Retired Teachers and the Welsh Society of Central Ohio. She taught over 20 years at Jonathan Alder High School in the Business Education Department. Johanna is a cancer Survivor and worked in the family business of Civil Construction for many years. Johanna loved to travel, enjoyed arts and music, was an enthusiastic gardener and cherished her time spent in museums and the theater. She is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Keiser who is also a 1955 graduate of The Ohio State University in Civil Engineering; children, Kevin E. (Dr. Julia A.) Keiser of Columbus, Kelley J. Keiser of Plain City, Ellen K. (James O.) Hughes of Bath, Maine; grandchildren, Matthew E. Keiser of St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Patrick C. Hughes of Columbus, Michael J. Hughes of Washington, D.C.; great grandchildren, Falynn Keiser and Beau Keiser. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 East Main St, Plain City. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday at the Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 East Main Street, Plain City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Plain City Public Library. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020