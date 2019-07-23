|
|
Tinnerello, Johanna
1926 - 2019
Johanna Tinnerello, 93, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 with her family by her side in Worthington, Ohio. She was known to her family and friends as Hanna, and known to her grandchildren as Omi. She was born July 6, 1926, in Bremerhaven, Germany and she grew up on the North Sea. As a young woman she fell in love and married a handsome, young American soldier and soon moved to Columbus, Ohio to start a family. She and her husband, Frank, were active members of the Columbus Maennerchor where they sang in the choir and forged lifelong friendships. She loved to travel with her husband, spend time with her granddaughters, family and friends, and she also enjoyed singing and dancing to German Polka. She is predeceased by her husband Frank Tinnerello, daughter Lydia Cooper, and granddaughter Caitlin Palmer. She is survived by her sister, Maria Lendavic (Ed); daughter, Patricia Tinnerello Palmer (Jeffrey); 3 granddaughters, Jodi Hart, Emily Wellington, and Elise Palmer. Per Johanna's request, there will be no memorial service. In honor of Johanna, donations can be made to: Kindred Hospice, (614) 414-0500. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019