Dunn, John A.
1942 - 2020
John Arthur Dunn, age 77, of Columbus, passed away due to complications from COVID 19 on Monday, November 9, 2020. John worked as a butcher for Brownies Market, Hills Market and retired from Kroger. Member of Genoa Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife Polly, sons Ted and Earnie, sisters Jo, Betty and Dee Dee. Survived by his daughter, Elaine Bowser; sister, Sue (Larry) Moore; grandson and caregiver, Dwayne (Tammi) Bailey; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.