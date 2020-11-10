1/1
John A. Dunn
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunn, John A.
1942 - 2020
John Arthur Dunn, age 77, of Columbus, passed away due to complications from COVID 19 on Monday, November 9, 2020. John worked as a butcher for Brownies Market, Hills Market and retired from Kroger. Member of Genoa Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife Polly, sons Ted and Earnie, sisters Jo, Betty and Dee Dee. Survived by his daughter, Elaine Bowser; sister, Sue (Larry) Moore; grandson and caregiver, Dwayne (Tammi) Bailey; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved