Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Lee


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Lee Obituary
Lee, John A.
John A Lee, 60, born March 23, 1959, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 at his residence in Ft Myers, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home in Ft Myers, Florida, 9231 Cypress Lake Dr., Ft Myers, FL 33919. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-myers-fl/john-lee-8948130?fbclid=IwAR0cDI4j6wDs19gBvy1xo6ZFF0ebwEzUon3dpS6YNYk67xohlFLtoLwrWK4 to view the full obituary
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -