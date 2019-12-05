|
|
Lee, John A.
John A Lee, 60, born March 23, 1959, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 at his residence in Ft Myers, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home in Ft Myers, Florida, 9231 Cypress Lake Dr., Ft Myers, FL 33919. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-myers-fl/john-lee-8948130?fbclid=IwAR0cDI4j6wDs19gBvy1xo6ZFF0ebwEzUon3dpS6YNYk67xohlFLtoLwrWK4 to view the full obituary
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019