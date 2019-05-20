|
Vaido, John A.
1961 - 2019
John A. Vaido, 57, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father Steven Vaido, brother Steven Vaido Jr. Surviving family includes life partner, Mary England; children, Amanda (Jeremy) Majoros, Emily (Brady) Vaido; grandchild, Alexis; siblings, Beverlee Vaido, Brian Vaido, Kenny Vaido; nephews, Justin Sorrell, Eric Sorrell, Brian Vaido Jr., Alex Vaido; niece, Kimberly Hopkins; best friend, Chris Schluep. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019