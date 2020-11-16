Adams, John
1930 - 2020
John M Adams, age 89, of Upper Arlington, Ohio and formerly of Naples, Florida, died November 14, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 6, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Harold F. and Ada Gregg Adams. He attended and graduated from University School in Columbus, Ohio in 1948. While at University School, he was a free style swimmer winning five Central Ohio District events. He was an Eagle Scout and Assistant Scout Master. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1952 with a B.A. While at Ohio State, he was a member and President of Delta Upsilon fraternity, was elected to the Romophos honorary, Bucket and Dipper, and the Student Senate. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Ohio State College of Law in 1954. He was elected to the Order of the Coif, Vice President of the Senior Class and a member of Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. He practiced law in Columbus as a civil litigator with various firms, and was a partner in Porter, Wright, Morris and Arthur from 1977 to 1991 when he retired and became Of Counsel. He was a member of the Board of Governors (1970-1976) and President (1974-1975) of the Columbus Bar Association. He served on the Executive Committee (1975-1980) and as President of the Ohio State Bar Association (1978-1979). While President of the Ohio State Bar Association, he initiated the formation of Ohio Bar Liability Insurance Company, purchase of the Ohio Printing Company, formation of Lawyers Assistance Committee, and Ohio LAWPAC. He was a Director from 1978 to 2012, Chairman of the Board (1994-2002) and Chairman Emeritus of Ohio Bar Liability Insurance Co. He was a Life Fellow and Trustee of the Ohio Bar Foundation from 1975 to1984, a Life Delegate to the Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference, Board member of Ohio Legal Center Institute (1976-1981), Trustee of Ohio LAWPAC (1980-1989), past President of the Lawyers Club, member of the American Bar Association, Arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, Mediator in the United States District Court, "A" rated by Martindale Hubbell, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, and Fellow of the Columbus Bar Foundation; he received the Ohio Bar Metal in 1994. He was Past President of Delta Upsilon house corporation while a new fraternity house was built. He was a former member of Scioto Country Club and Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, Florida. He served as campaign manager for several judges. He was a member of and active in the Naples Bridge Center (Secretary 2009-2012). He was a member of the President's Club at The Ohio State University and the Henry Fulsom Page Society, and he funded the John Marshall Adams Constitutional Law Award at the Ohio State College of Law. He is listed in Who's Who in the Midwest since 1976, Who's Who in American Law since 1979, Who's Who in America since 1982-3 and Who's Who in the World since 1984-5. He enjoyed playing golf, duplicate bridge (where he was a Silver Life Master), world travel and his family since his retirement. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Janet, and daughter Susan Adams McClure. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Millie Adams; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Marina Adams; his son-in-law, Ted McClure; and grandchildren, Stephen Adams, David Adams, Joseph Adams, Scott McClure, Eric McClure, Megan Adams, and Will Adams; and four great-grandchildren. Among family members, John created three lasting legacies. He ardently promoted wise financial management for individuals, encouraging saving and investing from young ages. He developed his own family investment course which grandchildren flew cross-country to attend. As a University School graduate, he highly valued education. With his wife Janet he established the Hawk-Adams Family Scholarship fund with the birth of their grandchildren, helping to manage their accounts as they grew. He was articulate about his belief in excellence in performance, whether at school or in the workplace. During family meals, he frequently addressed individuals about their activities, encouraging high achievement. He regularly checked with children and grandchildren in college, graduate school, and careers about professional decisions and provided helpful advice based on his years of experience. Private family funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions to American Heart Association
