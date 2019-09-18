Home

Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
John Thomas Adelsberger, 89, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Monday morning at Memorial Hospital. He farmed with his dad and raised his family in Madison County after graduating from Monroe High School in Plumwood in 1947. He also owned and operated Adelsberger Trucking. John was a caring giving man who expressed his love and gratitude and was known for his quick wit, hearty laugh, green thumb and generosity. Through the years, he volunteered with several organizations: St. Michael's Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, 4-H leader with the Monroe Winners, Madison County Senior Fair Board of 17 years, Madison County Lions Club, Windsor and Community Seniors, Inc. in Marysville and the Monroe Alumni Association. In recent years, he was best known for his planting and maintaining beautiful flowers at sites all over Marysville including his current parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. John was born October 21, 1929 at the family home to the late Ralph and Nellie Adelsberger. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan A. Dew Adelsberger, a son Paul Adelsberger, a great-granddaughter Abbigale Hollar, and a brother Ralph Adelsberger. Known as Johnny, Dad, Grandpa, Pappy John, "Berger", he will be sadly missed by his children, JoAnn (David) Dhume, Jane Adelsberger, Phil (Bridget) Adelsberger; step-children, Lori (Rob) Graber, Robert "Bubba" (Annette) Parsons, Doug (Joyce) Parsons, Vicki (Tom) Greco, John "Jack" (Theresa) Parsons; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Anne) Adelsberger; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Ingram Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Kevin Kavanagh officiating. Burial will be held at the Somerford Cemetery in Summerford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund, the Union County or the Union County Humane Society all in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at w.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
