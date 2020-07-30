Watson, John "Jack" Allan
1938 - 2020
John "Jack" Allan Watson, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, passed from this life on July 27 due to complications from pneumonia. Jack was born June 26, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan. In 1956 as a freshman at Wheaton College he met Mary Strawbridge. They married in June 1960. Jack then went on to study at Wheaton Graduate School, Princeton Theological Seminary, and the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. They had four sons, Paul, Stephen, Mark, and Philip. In 1970 they began a fruitful thirty-year call at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. Upon retirement, he was named Pastor Emeritus. His faithfulness to serving God continued in retirement, serving as dean of Ohio Central Bible College. For full obituary: www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
