1/1
John Allan "Jack" Watson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Watson, John "Jack" Allan
1938 - 2020
John "Jack" Allan Watson, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, passed from this life on July 27 due to complications from pneumonia. Jack was born June 26, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan. In 1956 as a freshman at Wheaton College he met Mary Strawbridge. They married in June 1960. Jack then went on to study at Wheaton Graduate School, Princeton Theological Seminary, and the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. They had four sons, Paul, Stephen, Mark, and Philip. In 1970 they began a fruitful thirty-year call at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. Upon retirement, he was named Pastor Emeritus. His faithfulness to serving God continued in retirement, serving as dean of Ohio Central Bible College. For full obituary: www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Shroyer Funeral Home
1278 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43222
614-274-1161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved