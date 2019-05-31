Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for John Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alvin Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Alvin Peterson Obituary
Peterson, John Alvin
John Alvin Peterson, age 76, of West Jefferson, OH., passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. John graduated from Columbus West High School class of 1960, graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelors degree in education and Xavier University with a Masters degree in education. He retired from Southwestern City Schools with 30 years of service. John is preceded in death by parents James and Verda Peterson, half-sister Jean Thompson and grandmother Viola Fox. He is survived by half brother, Ronald E. Forrer; several cousins, a niece and nephew. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM with Funeral Services following at 11 AM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are acknowledged on the funeral home's website at www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now