Peterson, John Alvin
John Alvin Peterson, age 76, of West Jefferson, OH., passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. John graduated from Columbus West High School class of 1960, graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelors degree in education and Xavier University with a Masters degree in education. He retired from Southwestern City Schools with 30 years of service. John is preceded in death by parents James and Verda Peterson, half-sister Jean Thompson and grandmother Viola Fox. He is survived by half brother, Ronald E. Forrer; several cousins, a niece and nephew. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM with Funeral Services following at 11 AM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are acknowledged on the funeral home's website at www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019