|
|
Lusignolo, Jr., John Anthony
1932 - 2019
John Anthony Lusignolo Jr., age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born to John Sr. and Carmella (Gentile) on January 12, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio. Member of the West High School January Graduating Class of 1950. John married Myra Pope on October 28, 1950. The two shared 57 wonderful years together. He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and was a Laborer, Foreman, Superintendent, Vice President and Area Manager for 43 years with Concrete Construction Company now part of Kokosing. Where due to his dark tan was affectionately known as "Black John." His compassion for others, strong work ethic and love for his family especially Myra, Norma Pospichel and his two sons, Johnny and Richie, was his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Myra (Pope), sister Lorina (Bolin), brother Don and daughter-in-law Debbie (Samson), and Melissa Hill. John leaves behind sons, John III and Richard Sr., (Neneta); grandchildren, Richard Jr., John IV, Nicholas (Amanda), Lindsey (Herb) Schneeberg and Laura-Ashley; four great-grandchildren, with two more soon to arrive; sister, Norma Lewis; brother, Jim; sisters-in-law, Delores Tiberi and Gerry Stevens; brother-in-law, Butch (Susan) Bolin; many nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends; classmates and wonderful neighbors. Our family would like to thank Amy Barton of Ohio Living Hospice and Pamela Sprigler of St Andrew Catholic Church for the tremendous support for John and his family during the final weeks. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to gather on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., for his funeral Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road (at Reed), Upper Arlington. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019