Avery, John

2019

John E. "Jack" Avery, age 83, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on February 13, 1936 in New Lexington, OH to the late Hermann and Dorothy Avery. Jack will be dearly missed and is survived by wife, Jan K. Avery and their children, Jennifer, Christopher and Peter and their spouses, Eric, Melissa and Ashley; grandchildren, Avery, Sintayew, Jackson, Lila, Caden, Tyler and Ella. Jack's family traveled while his father was in the service, but they moved permanently to Columbus in 1946. He attended North High School, where he was President of his graduating class in 1954. He studied at The Ohio State University and joined the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity. He then entered dental school at The Ohio State University and graduated in 1963 with his DDS degree. He completed his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he got his MS degree in orthodontics. Upon graduating, he won the Milo Hellman Award for writing the best thesis, internationally, in the year 1968. Jack had a thriving orthodontics practice with Dr. John Graver for 30 years in Upper Arlington, with satellite offices in Hilliard, Marysville and Dublin. Jack was an involved OSU fan and became a member of the Presidents Club and a long-time board member of Buckeye Boosters. He passed on his passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes to his children and his grandchildren. Jack was an avid golfer, a member of Brookside then Wedgewood Country Club, and continued his love for golf with the camaraderie of the "Geezers". He first "shot his age" with a score of 78 five years ago, then shattered that with a score of 73 just two years ago. Jack was a devoted traveler who loved to share stories of his many trips. He was a voracious reader and listened to all kinds of music. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, where a memorial service will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sarcoma Research Fund at The James Hospital (payable to The Ohio State Foundation, Fund #312232, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221 or www.osu.edu/giving - search fund #312232).