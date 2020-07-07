Gehlhausen, John B.
John B. Gehlhausen, age 72, of Sidney, passed away July 5, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born August 6, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Irvin and Flora (Gentry) Gehlhausen. He married Ruth Ann (Shoemaker) Gehlhausen September 5, 1970, she preceded him in death November 10, 2002. Left to treasure his memory are children, Pamela (Benjamin) Asher of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Jenny Wethington of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, Michael Dean (Mindy) Gehlhausen of Blacklick, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Isabella, Maxwell, Annie Sunshine, Matthew, Emma, Maggie, Jack, Rachel; and one great granddaughter, Rosalina. Also surviving is special friend, Clarice Morford; sisters, JoRae Young of Chandler, Indiana, Sara McCool of Chandler, Indiana; and brother, Lt. Colonel Mike Gehlhausen of Alva, Florida. John proudly served in the U S Navy, stationed at Okinawa, Japan. He attended Indiana University and University of Houston School of Pharmacy, retired from CVS as a Pharmacist after 35 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, watching baseball, basketball and soccer. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6-8p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home with Chaplain Angela Barfield, officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the Sidney Veterans and the U S Navy Reserve. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association and/or the American Heart Association
in John's memory. On line memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com
.