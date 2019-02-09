|
|
Barnes, John
1946 - 2019
John Barnes passed away on Wednesday, February 6th surrounded by his loving family in Columbus, Ohio. John was born November 12, 1946 in Columbus to Clyde H. and Martha (Hurlow) Barnes. He was a lifetime resident of Grove City, a banker in town for his entire career and a member of Dublin Baptist Church. He will be remembered as the 'Best Husband and Dad Ever'. He sacrificed everything to make sure that his loved ones could have the special things that he never expected for himself. He was the dad who watched from the bleachers, the auditorium seats and over facetime so that he was present in every possible moment of his loved ones' lives. He hated to fly but would drive 24 hours cross country to help his children with the "Dad to-do list". He taught us how to swim, build, sing, camp, fish, and willingly sacrificed to be with us at every possible activity. Aside from family and faith, John's two passions in life were blowing his trumpet alongside his best friends in the band and chasing golf balls into the rough. John played his horn alongside these friends starting in the early 70's with the Bruno Masdea Big Dance Band and continued on till the very end with The Rick Brunetto Big Band. John was an original member of the Lincoln Village Great Big Band, and played several years with Dr. Bob Everhart's Big Band. He was a charter member of the Heart of Ohio Barbershop chorus and was a member of the Grove City Community Winds Concert Band. He was a long time community member in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Lions Club, and several others. Service was a key part of his life. He is survived by his loving wife Diane Barnes, his son Scott Barnes (Erinn) his daughter, Emily Barnes, and his three adoring grandchildren, Makeyle, Addisyn and Bodie who always looked forward to beating John in putt-putt every chance they could. His family and friends will miss him here on earth but know they will unite again with him in heaven in the future. His faith in Jesus Christ was the assurance he always held on to and passed down to his family. The family asks you to join in celebration of his life at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 13th at Dublin Baptist Church, 7195 Coffman Rd. A reception will begin at 10:00 am and a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations are made to The Dublin Baptist Church Mission Fund in John's memory. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019