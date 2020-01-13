|
|
Beam, John "Greg"
John "Greg" Beam, age 57, of Grove City, OH, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 11, 2020. Greg was an avid outdoorsman. Greg had a special place in his heart for animals and loved his dogs Hazel and Lucy unconditionally. He is survived by his parents, Janet (Kenzie) Endicott, John (Carolyn) Beam; fiancé, Mary Bailey; siblings, Lori (Kenny) Love, Tom (Annette) Beam, Brian (Jennifer) Beam; niece, Casey Beam; nephews, Sam, and Daniel Beam, Eric and Ryan Love; special grandkids, Adryanna, Baya, Leah, Colton, Libby and Remington; the beloved Waltz family, along with a host of friends all who will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends at the Sunset Chapel, 6959 W. Broad Street, Galloway, OH, 43119, where the Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Allen Evans officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Greg's name to the Capitol Area Human Society. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddufuneralhome.com to leave the family online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020