Bechtle, John
1933 - 2019
John A. Bechtle, age 85, of Columbus, passed away April 18, 2019. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by wife Ruby. Survived by daughters, Mary Ann (William) Frohnauer and Debbie (Brian) Patzer; 3 grandchildren, Lacey (Bryan) Bias, Wendy (Craig) Brinkman, Staci (Greg) Hess; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sarah (Butch) Klontz and Darrell (Marianne) Bechtle. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am until time of funeral service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Garden. To sign and view John's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019