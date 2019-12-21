|
Beckman, John "Jack"
On Friday, December 20, 2019 John "Jack" Raymond Beckman, Sr. loving husband and father of eight passed away at the age of 84. Jack was born February 13, 1935 in Springfield, OH to Raymond and Anna Mae Beckman. He worked for Columbia Gas for about 45 years as a Large Volume Serviceman for downtown Columbus, OH and also served as the Gasco Club President in 1980. He married Ruth Marie Wyen on August 24, 1957. Together they raised two boys and six girls. Being Catholic, Jack found many ways to share his faith with his family and through his many years with the Knights of Columbus, serving in every capacity in both the 3rd and 4th Degree, his induction into the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre and service to his home parish of Christ the King as an Usher, Eucharistic Minister and Acolyte. He was also a member of the Serra Club of Downtown Columbus and even found time to volunteer throughout the city of Columbus, including many appearances as Santa Claus. In January of 2007, he was awarded a Citizen Commendation by the Columbus Police for chasing down a burglar who had rushed into Mass with a gun and threatened parishioners at Christ the King. John was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, and his mother, Anna Mae, as well as his sister Marion Pollock, brother William Beckman his niece, Denise Pollock Clark and grandson, Jon Anthony Altman. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his sister Virgina Ulliman and his eight children, Jeanette (James) Kuschill, Marjorie (Brad) Luckhart, John Beckman, Mary (Richard) O'Mara, James Beckman, Marilyn (Scott) Wilson, Jacinta (Darrin) Batisky and Bernadette (Patrick) McGurk, his "adopted in faith" son, Jimmy Hatfield, as well as 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the John and Ruth Beckman Family Foundation which supports the JOIN organization and Serra Club of Downtown Columbus. Donations may be sent to Catholic Foundation, 257 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019