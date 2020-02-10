|
|
Beebe, John "Jack"
1940 - 2020
John "Jack" R. Beebe, 79, of Groveport, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Kobacker House Columbus, OH. John was born on September 22, 1940. Retired from Columbus Coated Fab and White Castle. John attended Mifflin High School in 1958 and graduated from Franklin University with an Associate's Degree. Jack is survived by his children, John (Judy) Beebe, Robert Beebe, Cathy Beebe, Carmen Beebe; grandchildren, John, Chris, Melissa, Stephen; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Baker and her son, Dave Baker Jr.; sister-in-law, Sharon Beebe and her children, Charles Jr., Rhonda (Chris) Scaggs, Teri (Ben) Persinger; special friend, Barbara McKinnin. Jack is preceded in death by his mother Wanda (William) Pemberton, father Charles G. Beebe, brother and best friend Charles E. Beebe, brother-in-law David H. Baker Sr., and brother and best friend Bobby Lengl. Jack loved to do many things. He loved Buckeye football and basketball. He loved going to dance classes and getting his brother to join in too. He liked to go fishing and enjoyed going on cruises. Jack liked the casinos and going for a round of golfing. Most of all, he loved being with family. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-7pm with a memorial service to follow at 7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at a later date at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Rd., Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to the Kobacker House. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020