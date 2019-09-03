|
Bockey, John
1925 - 2019
John E. Bockey, age 94, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born July 6, 1925, to the late John and Viola Bockey. Family and friends may visit 5-8pm on Thursday, September 12, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 13 with an hour prior visitation. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019