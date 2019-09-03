Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bockey


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Bockey Obituary
Bockey, John
1925 - 2019
John E. Bockey, age 94, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born July 6, 1925, to the late John and Viola Bockey. Family and friends may visit 5-8pm on Thursday, September 12, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 13 with an hour prior visitation. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now