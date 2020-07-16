Block, John Bodie
1956 - 2020
John Bodie Block, age 63, of Columbus, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Columbus on October 28, 1956. John was a driver with Viking Transportation for 4 years. He is survived by his children, Sheila Book and John (Stephanie) Block Jr.; beloved grandchildren, Tyler and Caitlyn Block, Brandon and Phillip Clary and Robert Book. Also survived by his brothers and sisters, Randy Block, Joyce Born, Ellen Co and Larry Block; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and his faithful companion, Roxy. John was an avid Buckeyes fan and loved going catfishing and working on antique cars in his spare time. Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232, where family will receive friends after 2:30-4pm Saturday, July 18, 2020. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully require friends and guests wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a memory or send condolences to John's family.