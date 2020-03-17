|
|
Bond, John
1932 - 2020
John Herbert Bond, age 87, of Carroll, Ohio, passed away on March 16, 2020 at home. He was born to the late John E. and Lucille (Musselman) Bond on June 17, 1932, in Reese, Ohio. John was a retired lineman at South Central Power. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Canal Winchester, and a 50-year member in the Masonic Lodge. John will be remembered for his love of fishing, and he was an avid hunter of deer and wild turkey. He never met a stranger. John is survived by his loving wife, Patty Bond; children, Steve Bond, Jeff (Kelly) Bond, Crystal (Dennis) Conrad, Stacy (Jan) Bond, Marc (Helen) Bond; step-son, Peyton Noland; siblings, Bill (Joyce) Bond, Helen Bond, Harriet Hudson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; hunting friend, Brian Mansfield; and many other special friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife Trilby Bond, children Doug Bond, Debbie Bond, siblings Wanda, Patty, Cletus. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, March 19, 2020, from 6-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where his funeral will follow on Friday at 11AM with Pastor Michael Johnson officiating. Burial in Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Peace Lutheran Church. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020