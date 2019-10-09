The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
John Brennen


1929 - 2019
John Brennen Obituary
Brennen, John
1929 - 2019
John "Jack" F. Brennen, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on February 7, 1929, he was one of 13 children of Thomas and Alice Brennen. Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Therese Knab Brennen; children, Michael (Yukari) Brennen, Mary (Hans) Hofmann, Peggy (Dan) Craighead, Maureen (Ross) Willis, Maria (Dan) Armitage, Tom (Kathy) Brennen and Melissa (Matt) Maline; 17 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; 1 brother and 5 sisters; and numerous relatives and friends. Jack led a long and full life. He was an Army paratrooper who served during the Korean War. After graduating from the Indiana Institute of Technology he worked over 30 years as a civil engineer for Columbia Gas. Jack was a longtime active member of Our Lady of Peace Church. He loved walking and volunteered helping to maintain the Buckeye Trail. Jack also enjoyed camping and travelled extensively after he retired. An avid reader, he was a poet himself, composing many verses especially for family occasions. We will always remember him as a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather and a faithful friend. His quiet strength, gentle sense of humor and kindness to others will be missed but never forgotten. The Brennen family is very grateful to the V.A. and OhioHealth Hospice staff for their compassionate care. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Church in Columbus. The family will receive visitors there at 9:30am and the funeral Mass will be at 10am. Interment is at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, followed by a lunch back at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
