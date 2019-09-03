|
|
Brickley, John
1932 - 2019
John P. Brickley, 87, passed away on September 2, 2019. He was born in Pittsburg, PA to the late Louise Krapf Brickley on March 17, 1932. John was an avid sports fan all of his life. John was proud of the fact that he was a ball boy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he graduated from high school at age 17, he signed a minor league baseball contract for and played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Leesburg Packers, respectively. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He then attended and graduated from Duquesne University. John moved to Columbus in 1962 with the love of his life, Lois, and married her promptly. They were married for 32 years at the date of her passing. During their time together, they had two children. Over the years, John worked for Rockwell International and Columbus Gas. He continued his interest in sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Gahanna Lincoln Lions, so much so that he was awarded an honorary member of the Gahanna Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. John is preceded in death by his wife, Lois; mother, Louise Krapf Brickley; and his seven siblings. John will be missed by his children, Patrick and Joyce (Amy) Brickley; grandchildren, Brittany, Lydia, Chase, and Sophia; friend, Jerry Buty; and many other friends and family members. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 where a visitation will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-7pm. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11am at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church 807 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 followed by inurnment at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gahanna Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019