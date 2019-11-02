|
|
Brobst, John
1947 - 2019
John Maywood Brobst, age 72, died October 24, at home unexpectedly in Newark. He was born on March 30, 1947 in Groveport to Robert and Adelia (Hartley) Brobst. John grew up on his childhood family farm, participated in 4-H, and was a State Farmer and the president of Future Farmers of America. John was a 1965 graduate of Groveport Madison High School. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving honorably with the U.S. Army, 1966 to 1972. John returned from the war for a lifelong career at Ohio Bell Telephone (AT&T). He was described by family as a good-looking and fun loving guy that everyone liked; he would give you the shirt off your back if you needed it. John is survived by his significant other, Etta Trago; son, Justin Kase Trago; siblings, Gayle (David) Lewis, New Albany and David (Susan) Brobst, Groveport; brother-in-law, William Allison, Greensburg, PA; uncles, William (Mary) Brobst, Charles Brobst, Thomas Brobst, Danny (Pat) Brobst, Terry Hartley; aunt, Rebecca McMullen; several nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Linda Mackie and brother-in-law, Charles Mackie; sister Karen Allison and niece Kimberly Allison Stepanek. Services will be officiated by Pastor Barbara Salyers on Sunday, November 3rd (today) at 4pm at the Schoedinger Funeral Home in Grove City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Disabled American Veterans, 35 E. Chestnut Street # 503, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019