Bruno, John
1932 - 2019
On Sunday, November 24, 2019, John Simone Bruno, loving husband, father and Grandpa/Popee, passed away peacefully at age 87. John was born on September 16, 1932 in Ravenna, OH, to Simone Giovanni Bruno and Vita Eva (Dantone) Bruno, proud Italian immigrants from Sicily, Italy. He received his degree in Business from Kent State University and proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard. He was known for his constant silliness and would do just about anything to make you smile. We will always remember his love for his family and his kind and compassionate spirit. John is survived by his wife, Fay; his four children, Rick Bruno, Jonette (Bruno) Chirchirillo, Ed Bruno, and Deanna (Bruno) Arthurs; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His influence and personality will live on and blossom through everyone with whom he had contact. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5-7pm, where a short service will follow at 7pm. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019