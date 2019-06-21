Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
John Buck

John Buck Obituary
Buck, John
1942 - 2019
John S. Buck, age 76, passed away on June 21, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Dorothy Buck. John retired from Children's Palace Warehouse as the superintendent, business owner and partner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and an avid Buckeye's fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Janice. John is survived by his children, Teresa (Steven) Mills; Angie (Thomas) Hodges, and Sean (Saundra) Buck; brother, Hugh (Therese) Buck; grandchildren, Aimee, Jessica, Cody, Jaime, Chance, Liliana, and John; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other good friends. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Wednesday, June 26 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 24, 2019
