John Thomas Butsko, 88, of Columbus and Pataskala, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. He was born on January 12, 1931 in Millfield, OH, a son to the late John and Dorothy (Mayles) Butsko. John is survived by his two loving sons, Randy "John" (Judy) and William "Bill" (Linda) Butsko; grandson, Brian (Angie) Butsko; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Hailey and Ashton Butsko; brothers, Richard "Dick" and Edward (Dottie) Collins; brother-in-law, Don Burgman and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Butsko; granddaughter, Melissa Butsko; sister, Judy Burgman and sister-in-law, Caroline Collins. The family would like to give a special thanks to his extended family at Stratford Place. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
