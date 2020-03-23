|
|
Golden, Jr., John C.
1935 - 2020
John C. Golden, Jr., 84, passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. John was born on September 12, 1935 to John and Clara Golden. John is survived by his wife, Lela of 61 years; daughter, Theresa Donohoe; sons, John (Jack) C. (Joanne) Golden, III, William (Della) Golden, Robert (Stephanie) Golden, and Patrick Golden; grandchildren, Michael (Ginny) Donohoe, John (Raisa) C. Golden, IV, Kaitlyn (Adam) Daniel, Ashley (Ken) Giorgi, Patrick Donohoe, Andrew Golden, Samuel Golden, Sophia Golden and Patrick Golden, Jr.; adopted grandchildren, Makano and Bri; great-grandchildren, Abraham Daniel, John C. Golden, V and baby Giorgi (on the way); sister, Ann Reiser and dear friend, Ashley Marie, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Martha Dreese. John served honorably in the United States Navy and worked for more than 60 years as an Electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 683. He volunteered his services as an electrician to the Ronald McDonald House. A private service will be held at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or USO in John's honor. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020