Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
John C. Gutheil Obituary
Gutheil, John C.
1960 - 2019
John C. Gutheil, 58, of Circleville, passed away Tues., June 18, 2019 unexpectedly. He was born on Oct. 29, 1960 to the late Robert C. and Betty (Cluff) Gutheil of Ashville. John graduated from Teays Valley H.S. in 1979. He was the owner of Columbus Bargain House Appliance and Parts on Westerville Rd. in Columbus for a number of years. Preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Gutheil; a grandson Jayden Maximus Gutheil. Survived by his children, Johnny Gutheil of Columbus, Nicholas Gutheil of Delaware, Derek Shamlin of Columbus, Brittany Gutheil of Columbus, Kaitlynn Gutheil of Circleville, and Nikki Hicks of Chillicothe; mother of his children, Karen Gutheil of Circleville; grandchildren, Allenia, Autumn, Michael, Alyssa, and Brock Hicks, Hayden Jayce "Bo" Waits, and Emerie Gutheil; sisters, Carol (Keith) Casey, Judy Gutheil, Susan Wendt, Sally Henson, Mary (Lloyd) Crosby, and Rose (Art) Persinger; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews, and a host of friends. Funeral Service on Tues., June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Keith Casey officiating, with calling hours Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019
