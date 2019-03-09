Home

John C. Ritchey, age 44, of Pickerington, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh from occupational cancer. Born August 2, 1974 in Columbus, he was a 1992 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School and attended Columbus State. He was a firefighter paramedic with the Columbus Division of Fire, Engine 15, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. He is survived by his wife of exactly 22 1/2 years, Angie Ritchey; children, Justin and Alyssa; parents, Jay and Joanie Ritchey; sister, Angie (Jamie) Watson, and their daughters, Ashley and Amber; brother, Mark Ritchey; sister, Maria Ritchey; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Carolyn Johnson; brother-in-law, David Johnson; special friends, Steve and Allison Riley, and Jay and Stephanie Chipps; goddaughters, Makenna Riley and Erin Mary Winchell. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road N., with Fr. James Klima and Fr. Leo Connolly, Celebrants. Interment after at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may donate to a trust fund for Justin and Alyssa in care of the funeral home. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
