Callahan, John
1940 - 2020
John Callahan, 79, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence. John was born on December 31, 1940 in Jackson, Ohio to the late William C. and Virgie E. (Radcliffe) Callahan. John was a graduate of Jackson High School, class of 1959. He had been a UPS driver for more than 30 years and a member of the Balford Square Gang of Columbus. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Carol Jean (DeLong) Callahan on July 30, 2010, and son Brad on October 24, 2019. John is survived by children, Blake Callahan (Mike Johannemann) of Cincinnati, and Michele Callahan of Ashville; daughter-in-law, Julie Hurt Callahan of Grove City; grandchildren, Savannah, Jackson and Anderson Hurt; brother, Bob (Joan) Callahan of Jackson; grand dogs, Neecee and Shileau; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2-4pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH. Burial will take place at the Fairmont Cemetery, Jackson, OH, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Cancer Research, P. O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, OH 43219.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
