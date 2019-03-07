|
Callen, John
John Glenn Callen, Sr., age 92, of Marysville, formerly of Pataskala, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Marysville. He was a retired 42-year associate of Rockwell International, formerly North American Aviation, where he was an aircraft assembler. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the occupation army during World War II. He enjoyed bowling and gardening. Above all, he was a deeply devoted husband and father. He was born July 24, 1926 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to the late Roscoe William and Goldie Baker Callen. He was also preceded in death by a brother William Callen and a sister Nina Callen Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Porter Callen, whom he married September 7, 1959 in Columbus; his two sons, John (Joann) Callen, Jr. of Marysville and Wendell Callen of Plain City; three granddaughters, Alexandria (Rowan) Patton, Lauren Harden and Macy Callen; his sister, Lois Prall of Fallbrook, California; his sister-in-law, Carol (Bill) Geyer of Wilmington; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, 1565 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019