1/1
John Campbell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell, John
1940 - 2020
John "Archie" Campbell, age 79, passed away following a sudden illness at St. Ann's Hospital on July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Walter Campbell, mother Ruth Brown, daughter Tammy Montgomery and son Timmy Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia; daughter, Hope Spencer; and son, Steve (Lisa) Campbell; sister, Janet; foster sister, Marie; grandchildren, Leah (his bowling buddy), Johnathon, Dustin, Corey, Sherry, Stevie, Ashley; and many great-grandchildren. John was a retired truck driver, for Big Bear and thought of all his truck driver buddies as family, a member of Maize Rd. Baptist Church, Elk Lodge 2700, AmVets and many bowling leagues. John's family would like to express their appreciation to St. Ann's for their care and comfort they gave to John. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial donations be made to Maize Rd. Baptist Church. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
Always a great friend,many memories of you buddy,rest in peace until we meet again
Michael alford
Friend
July 24, 2020
it was alway's a running joke that i was your son, you and patty alway's treated me like family Rest In Peace old friend you will be sadly missed.
terry williamson
Friend
July 24, 2020
it was alway's a runny joke that i was your son, you and patty alway's made me fill like family. will miss you Rest in Peace dear friend.

terry williamson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved