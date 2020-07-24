Campbell, John
1940 - 2020
John "Archie" Campbell, age 79, passed away following a sudden illness at St. Ann's Hospital on July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Walter Campbell, mother Ruth Brown, daughter Tammy Montgomery and son Timmy Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia; daughter, Hope Spencer; and son, Steve (Lisa) Campbell; sister, Janet; foster sister, Marie; grandchildren, Leah (his bowling buddy), Johnathon, Dustin, Corey, Sherry, Stevie, Ashley; and many great-grandchildren. John was a retired truck driver, for Big Bear and thought of all his truck driver buddies as family, a member of Maize Rd. Baptist Church, Elk Lodge 2700, AmVets and many bowling leagues. John's family would like to express their appreciation to St. Ann's for their care and comfort they gave to John. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial donations be made to Maize Rd. Baptist Church. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.