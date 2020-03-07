|
Carnahan, John
1930 - 2020
Carnahan, John Anderson, passed away on March 5, 2020. Born on May 8, 1930, in Cleveland, son of Samuel Edwin Carnahan (a native of Pulaski County, Virginia) and Penelope Moulton Carnahan (a native of Providence, Rhode Island). John was dedicated to his family and to many true friends. He served, in many wonderful ways, as the classic family patriarch and provider. He is survived by Katherine (Alexiadis–Halter) Carnahan, his beloved and devoted wife of more than 61 years; daughters Allison E. Main, Powell and Kristin A. Carnahan (Helder Coelho), New York City; four grandchildren: William John Main, Hailey Grace Main, Suzannah Grace Coelho, and Vivian June Coelho; sister Robin Smith, Sarasota, Florida; nephew Brian Kuyper (Jill), Columbus; niece Eugenie Pliakis (New York); cousin Julie Hill, Norfolk, Virginia; great nephew Lucas Pliakis; great nieces Chrysanthe Munday (Brendan), Courtney Kuyper, Erin Stern (Ryan), and Kellyn Combs (Randy). He is predeceased by son Peter M. Carnahan (Stella Kornbacher). John grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1949. During his early years he spent summers on family farms in Pulaski County, Virginia, an area he loved and visited frequently. After graduating from high school, John attended Duke University and Duke Law School receiving both a B.A. (1953) and a J.D.(1955) He was a member of Phi Delta Theta in undergraduate school and was active in a number of undergraduate organizations; in law school he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Duke Bar Journal (now the Duke Law Journal). John loved Duke and remained a loyal Duke supporter for his entire adult life. Go Blue Devils! John practiced law in various settings in Columbus and Cleveland for fifty- six years. He served as president of the Columbus Bar Association and as president of the Ohio State Bar Association, and was active in the American Bar Association as a member of its House of Delegates. He served as the first Chairman of the Board of Editors of Ohio Lawyer; and he remained active in various law-related organizations. He was a Life Fellow of the Columbus Bar Foundation, the Ohio State Bar Foundation, and also of the American Bar Foundation, for which he served for several years as Chairman of the Ohio Fellows. He was a co-recipient of the Ritter Award for Outstanding Service to the Administration of Justice and a recipient of the Columbus Bar Association's Professionalism Award. John was a skilled writer and over the years he authored numerous articles and contributed to a variety of professional journals and publications. John was also active for a number of years in various local organizations, including, among others, Columbus Cancer Clinic (Past President); Hannah Neil/Starr Commonwealth; American Red Cross; Kit Kat Club (Past President); and the old University Club at 40 South Third Street. John was a long-time devoted member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church, where, over the years, he served in a variety of capacities and whose members he considered family. John was a lover of history and literature; his avocation was reading. But John's other interests and imaginings ranged eclectically far and wide. He was often referred to as the grumpy grammarian. Also, he often said that he'd like very much to have been a natural athlete and a star outfielder for the Cleveland Indians with an inerrant arm that could fire the ball, without relay, straight to any corner from the furthest point in the ball field. He loved trains, steam engines, railroads, hotels (especially the luxury kind), and all things connected with travel. He was a believer in institutions: colleges and universities; museums; foundations; churches and houses of worship; organizations of all kinds for the advancement of civilization and the betterment of mankind.
In his early years as a practicing attorney, John was active in local Republican Party affairs, and served in the early 1960s as president of the Capital City Young Republican Club. In his later years, however, he became disillusioned with the direction toward which the GOP was tending and, in the late 1990s, he became an Independent. A Memorial Service for John will be held in May at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 East Broad Street, Columbus 43205. Interment will be in the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Duke University, or Kobacker House (hospice). Arrangements made by Schoedinger Midtown Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences with friends and family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020