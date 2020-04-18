|
|
Carter, John
1947 - 2020
John David Carter, 72, formerly of Westerville, assed away Friday, April 17th from cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Edgar Carter and his brother, Ed. Survived by his twin brother, James Dale Carter (Joanna) and sister, Brenda Kay Borland (Song). Loving father to four children, John Carter (Tina), Valerie Kelly (T.K.), Ashley Tokazowski (Ronnie), and Austin Carter. He was known as Papa to his 8 grandchildren, Jason, Chase, Madison, Alex, Emily, Thomas, Annabel, and an additional grandson due in late June, and loved by his extended family, especially his cousin, Jill Maag Tandy and Ruelyn Nelson (Lee). He will be missed by former spouses Patricia and Deborah Carter and many friends especially those at the Westerville Waffle House. He graduated from Webber Twp. High School in Blufford, Illinois and attended Olivet Nazarene College. He operated his own maintenance and remodeling business most of his life, and worked for The Wright Company, CompuServe and Columbus Metropolitan Housing. A special acknowledgement to Mt. Carmel Hospice for all their help with his care. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Please send email requests regarding the video streaming of the funeral to [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020