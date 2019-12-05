Home

John Kearson Clark, Sr., 85, of South Salem, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born February 10, 1934 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the son of Jamison and Zelphie (Game) Clark. John served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He previously retired from General Motors in Columbus after many years of service. He is survived by his wife, Eva (Nicley) Clark, whom he married on June 11, 1955; one son, John (Melody) Clark, Jr. of Jackson; two daughters, Lenora (Steve) Wren of Gahanna, Sabrina (Ken) Price of Columbus; five grandchildren, Ian Clark, Shane (Quinn) Wren, Shena (Lucas) Araujo, Miquela Mongold, and James Edward Mongold, IV.; two great granddaughters, Amelia and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gaynell "Jamie" Clark. John will be cremated and a memorial service will be 3P.M. Sunday, December 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenfield with Brother Bryon Shade speaking. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
