Cockrell, John
1944 - 2020
John Prentis Cockrell was born August 29, 1944 in Manhattan, New York to Walter Cockrell and Frieda Miller Cockrell. John departed this life July 17, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord and his departed wife Catherine.
John was raised in South Bend, Indiana where he graduated from South Bend Central High School. He then attended Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he played baseball and pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. While in college he met the love of his life, Catherine Brent, who upon graduation became his wife. John started his career with Travelers Insurance Company in South Bend, Indiana, and his job eventually led him to Columbus, Ohio. After college, John joined the National Guard and eventually transferred to the Army Reserves. John and Catherine had three children, Johnathan, Janell, and Judith. In pursuit of higher education John earned a Masters of Education from The Ohio State University. He finished his professional career as a Middle School Science and Math teacher with Columbus Public Schools. John was a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., where he was actively involved and held many leadership positions. John enjoyed the brotherhood of the fraternity, his fraternity brothers were family to him. John was also a life member of The Southern University Alumni Columbus Chapter. After thirty three years of service John retired from the US Army Reserves. Shortly thereafter he retired from Columbus Public Schools. John and Catherine began to travel all around the world enjoying life. They never missed a milestone in their grandchildren's lives. John and Catherine were a team for 52 years. They loved each other, their family, and all the countless friends they met in their journey of life together. John is now resting peacefully with his loving wife.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Cockrell, grandparents, John Cockrell, and Fannie Merriweather, parents, Walter Cockrell, and Frieda Miller Cockrell. He is survived by his children, Johnathan Cockrell (Cynthia Flores-Cockrell deceased), Janell Conley (Eric), Judith Cockrell, and grandchildren Cydney, Cori, Christen Conley, Trevon Flores, and Justin R. Cockrell. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10:30 am on Monday, July, 27, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit John's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
