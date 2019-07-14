|
|
Conroy, John
John T. Conroy, 82, passed away peacefully and with dignity on July 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his wife and three children. Born February 11, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Thomas and Helen (Schwartz) Conroy. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary (Schirtzinger) Conroy, his children Krista Conroy, Sean (Corie) Conroy, Anne (Phil) Noble, grandchildren Jack and Katie Conroy and Josie and Keegan Noble, his twin sister Jeanette Black, his sisters' children Lynn (Bob) Cobos, Laurie (Jeff) Strung, Jimmy (Audrey) Black and Phyllis (Chuck) Maynor, as well as many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Martha Conroy and Virginia Moyer, his nephew Thomas Moyer and brother-in-law James Black Jr. Friends may call Monday, July 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel ,4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 16 at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Rd. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Agatha Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio, Our Lady of
the Snows Church in Hessel, Michigan or OhioHealth Hospice of Columbus, Ohio. For complete obituary, please see www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019