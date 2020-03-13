|
|
Cook, John
1925 - 2020
John A. Cook. Born Aug 7, 1925 in Englewood, NJ. to Genevieve and Michael Cook. Resident of Worthington Christian Village, he was a Columbus Public Schools employee for 38 years, WWII Navy Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Madolyn; daughter, Cathy Shaffer and son-in-law, Mark Shaffer; son, Kevin; grandchildren, Scott Shaffer, Nicole (Shaffer) Feathers, Brett Shaffer; and 6-great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1-4pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Schoedinger Funeral Home of Worthington, 6699 N High St., Worthington, OH. 43085 and Monday from 10-11am on March 16, 2020, at The Fishinger & Kenny Rds Church of Christ, 1130 Fishinger Rd., Columbus, Oh. 43221. Service to follow at 11am with graveside services and Military Honors at Kingwood Memorial Park, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, 43035. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020