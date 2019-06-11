Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cooner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cooner


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Cooner Obituary
Cooner, John
1954 - 2019
John Alan Cooner, age 65, of Groveport, died June 10, 2019 at OSU Wexner Center. He was born February 2, 1954 in Ashland, Ohio to the late William and Barbara Cooner. John was a retired Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 677 in Lithopolis. John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Venus; son, John (Starlene) Cooner II; daughter, Jennifer Cooner; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jordan, Hunter, John III, Joseph and Annalise; brothers-in-law, Van (Heather) Hylton and Vernon (Angie) Hylton; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may visit 11 am-1 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Interment to follow at a later date at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to the American Legion, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206 in John's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now