|
|
Cooner, John
1954 - 2019
John Alan Cooner, age 65, of Groveport, died June 10, 2019 at OSU Wexner Center. He was born February 2, 1954 in Ashland, Ohio to the late William and Barbara Cooner. John was a retired Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 677 in Lithopolis. John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Venus; son, John (Starlene) Cooner II; daughter, Jennifer Cooner; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jordan, Hunter, John III, Joseph and Annalise; brothers-in-law, Van (Heather) Hylton and Vernon (Angie) Hylton; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may visit 11 am-1 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Interment to follow at a later date at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to the American Legion, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206 in John's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019