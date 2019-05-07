|
|
Cordle, John
1948 - 2019
John Phillip Cordle Sr., age 70, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 at the Ross Heart Hospital at OSU Medical Center. Born September 10, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Abraham and Annabelle (Fyffe) Cordle. He attended Marion Franklin High School and was a graduate of South High School. John worked as a Manager for HVAC and refrigeration for Walmart and previously worked for Timken Roller Bearing and the Limited. He is preceded in death by parents and brother Arvin Cordle. John is survived by wife of 43 years, Beatrice "Bea" Cordle; children, John P. Cordle, Jr., Vicki Lynn Warburton, and Benjamin P. Cordle; grandchildren, Denton (Britney) Warburton, Emily Warburton, David Warburton, and Stephany Scheeler; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Cordle; sister, Carol Jean Reynolds; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am. Pastor Larry Swartz officiating. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019