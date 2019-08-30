|
Cowan Sr. , John
John Robert Cowan Sr., age 77, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks. He was born February 15, 1942 to the late Charles Cowan and Lula (Hall) Cole in Hustonville, Kentucky. John served in the United States Marine Corps for 17 years. He served in Vietnam including the Battle of Khe Sanh. Some of his special recognitions included a Naval Achievement Medal with Combat "V" and the Purple Heart. John was on the Purple Heart Honor Flight in 2016. He was a Chapter Commander and a District Commander. He helped coordinate the Toys for Tots campaign, in Long Island, New York. He was also a VA volunteer, a fan of Nascar and the Cincinnati Reds. John enjoyed golfing, running, the outdoors, and most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Laureen Cowan; children, John R. (Karen) Cowan II, Rebecca A. (Gary) Townsend; grandchildren, Zach (Erin Murphy) Cowan, Nicholas Townsend, Alayna Cowan; siblings, Betty Ellard, Michael Cowan, Ron Cowan. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, September 3, 2019, from 5-8pm at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where a funeral service will follow on WEDNESDAY, at 1pm with Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the or Columbus Honor Flight. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019