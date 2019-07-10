Home

Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
John Cron

John Cron Obituary
Cron, John
John Cron, age 94, of West Jefferson, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. John was an Army Veteran and was an active member of the Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars and riding his motorcycle. John is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, son Gerald Cron, parents Anthony and Catherine Cron, brothers Wilber (Lorena) Boeckman, Richard (Alvera) Boeckman, Joseph (Rita) Boeckman, Ray (Gwen) Cron, and Anthony Cron Jr., sisters Sally (Ollie) Weitzel, Rita (Pete) Moeller, and Erma (Harold) Klosterman, sister-in-law Pauline Cron, brother-in-law Gerald Fleck. John is survived by his children, Steve (Becky) Cron, Mike (Heidi) Cron, William Cron, Mary Hale, Tom (June) Cron, Julie (Mike) Dotson; and daughter-in-law, Cinda Cron; sister, Clara Fleck; brothers, George (Janet) Cron, and Cletus Cron; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all who will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4-7PM with Prayer Service at 7PM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN STREET, WEST JEFFERSON, OHIO, 43162. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10AM July 16, 2019, at the Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio, 43162, with Father Metzger officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Loving Care Hospice, 56 S. Oak St., London, Ohio 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of John.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
