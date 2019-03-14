|
|
Croswell, John
1939 - 2019
John R. Croswell, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital on March 10, 2019. Born October 17, 1939 he was preceded in death by his parents Frances Irene (née Fish) Croswell and Frank Edgar Croswell. He is survived by siblings, Ruth (née Croswell) Shaner and Frank T. Croswell; and children, Kristine, Philip, Janice, Benjamin, Bill, Bradley, Mark, and Michael. John was the proud father of eight children, and loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a great writer, artist, and singer. His memory will live on in his writing and in our hearts. "For everyone we set aside, we set aside a chance to be." John wished to be remembered in a private family ceremony. The family is attending a public Catholic Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 11:45 on Friday, March 15 in leiu of a traditional service. Friends and family are welcome to join. The family will also be receiving casual visitors at John's home on Friday, March 15 from 3-6pm for those that wish to visit and share in celebrating his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019