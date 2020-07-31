1/
John Cua
1956 - 2020
Cua, John
John Raymond Cua, age 63, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 1, 1956 to the late Joseph and Elois Cua. A Mass will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11A.M. at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224 or viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/ St-James-the-Less-Church -111128630563991. Memorial donations may be made at Venmo account @John-Cua-2. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
