Brock, John D.
1954 - 2019
John D. Brock, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019. Employed by Nationwide Insurance with 22 years of service. John loved the Buckeyes, Blue Jackets, and hanging out with Heidi. He was a generous soul to a fault. Preceded in death by his parents William and Alice, brother David, father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Arleen Kundrat. Survived by loving wife of 29 years, Heidi; 11 siblings, William, James (Kathleen), Mary, Paul (Lisa), Diane (Mike) Falk, Dan (Cathy), Kate (Mike) Hendrickson, Bob (Tammy), Susan (Carl) Robinson, Carole (Matt) Dec, and Patrice (Stan) Lyon; brother-in-law, Gregory (Joyce) Kundrat; sister-in-law, Gretchen (Brad) Nelson; many nieces and nephews; special nephew, Dave Brock. Friends may call Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
